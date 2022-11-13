Kadarius Toney start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium. Another game means another opportunity for newly acquired receiver Kadarius Toney to insert himself into the offense, with the expectation that he gradually sees more targets each week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney

Toney was unsurprisingly quiet in his Chiefs debut, catching both of his targets for 12 yards and a combined 3.2 PPR fantasy points. After being traded from New York and having just the bye week to acclimate himself to the playbook, it’s clear that it will likely take a few games before his impact on the field is felt. The Chiefs boast the league’s top-scoring offense and are top five in passing yards per game and passing attempts per game, so the opportunities will be there for Toney going forward.

The obstacle in his path could arguably be the crowded receiver room that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and now Toney. Smith-Schuster has begun to separate himself from the rest of the pack, but it seems like anybody else could reap the benefits of Patrick Mahomes’ passing on a given basis. Looking further ahead, it could mean that Toney is arguably a boom-or-bust candidate with each matchup.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Toney must still learn to acclimate himself to the Chiefs' playbook and the reality is that it could take a couple of weeks. While he is worth a roster spot by playing in the league’s top-scoring offense, he is best kept on fantasy benches for this week’s matchup.