Jacoby Brissett start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns are 3-5 coming off the Week 9 bye and face a Miami Dolphins defense that is allowing 24.9 opponent points per game in the 2022-23 season. Jacoby Brissett game managing for the Browns all season, as the seventh-year quarterback has completed 163 passes on 255 targets for 1,862 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett recorded 17-of-22 completions for 278 yards and one touchdown when the Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 32-13 on October 31st’s Monday Night Football appearance. He also was productive running the football, matching his season-high in carries with six, and scored his second rushing TD of the season.

The Dolphins certainly possess a ton of firepower offensively, which means that Brissett will have to do a lot more on the stat sheet if the Browns are going to come through with another victory over one of the league’s strongest teams. The Cleveland signal-caller turned in his best fantasy football total of the year with 20.3 fantasy points, and he’s been very quietly efficient through eight starts under center. He seems to be more comfortable running the offense recently, and hasn’t thrown an interception in his last two games.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Brissett has decent rushing upside, but his fantasy football passing production is middle-of-the-road. He’s not currently doing enough to be started in one-QB formats.