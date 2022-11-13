Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

After much speculation leading up to the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1, Kareem Hunt remained a member of the Cleveland Browns. And for good reason. The Browns have one of the best backfields in football, and it's been arguably the reason they still have a heartbeat in the AFC North race. Nick Chubb and Hunt find themselves both inside the top 30 best fantasy football running backs in the 2022-23 season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt turned in his most effective performance in the Browns’ Monday Night Football victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 31. The 27-year-old RB posted 11 rushing attempts for 42 yards, and caught all four of his targets through the air from Jacoby Brissett. Coming in as the overall RB33 in fantasy football for Week 10, Hunt has mustered up 8.3 standard fantasy points per contest this season despite the limited workload behind Chubb.

Cleveland’s next five matchups suggest that there could be some tough sledding ahead in the running game, but not much has slowed down Chubb or Hunt thus far, outside of their clear timeshare.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Hunt likely won’t garner RB1 value for the time being, but he remains one of the best RB handcuffs for Chubb drafters looking to make a deep playoff run in fantasy football.