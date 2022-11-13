Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns have racked up 33.3 rushing attempts per game (fourth in NFL) and 164.6 rushing yards (third in NFL) in the 2022-23 season, but have still managed to keep a nice balance in the passing attack with Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones consistently paving the way for quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Ahead of a positive throwing matchup with the Miami Dolphins in Week 10, the Browns offense fresh off of the Week 9 bye, should be in for a potential shootout with one of the best offenses in football on Sunday. The Browns racked up 32 points in their Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and face the Dolphins who’ve allowed at least 27 in the last two games.

Peoples-Jones has been a solid No. 2 wideout opposite of Cooper this season. He has hauled in 10-of-10 passes for an average of 76 yards in his last two appearances and is still looking for his first touchdown catch of the year. He has a solid floor against Miami for fantasy managers in desperate need of a one-week WR replacement.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Peoples-Jones has three-straight games with double-digit fantasy points in PPR formats, but he likely won’t turn into a much better fantasy asset in a dominant rushing offense.