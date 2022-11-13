Harrison Bryant start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

While Week 10 has the potential to be high-scoring for both the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, most of the production will likely come from the WR and RB positions, leaving each team’s tight ends on the back burner for fantasy production. Browns TE Harrison Bryant and Dolphins’ TE Mike Gesicki have no more than 3.6 targets per game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE Harrison Bryant

The Browns are coming off of the Week 9 bye, hoping to get back-to-back wins for the first time all season. The task will be a tall one as the Dolphins have been victorious in their last three games.

Bryant was Cleveland’s primary TE with David Njoku sidelined against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, and the 24-year-old pass-catcher failed to see a single target in the Browns’ 32-13 win. To be fair, Jacoby Brissett’s 17 completions went to Amari Cooper (5), Donovan Peoples-Jones (4), Kareem Hunt (4), David Bell (2), Michael Woods II (1) and Nick Chubb (1).

It appears that until Njoku returns from injury, the only Browns’ pass catcher that needs to be rostered is Cooper. Bryant is averaging a career-low 1.4 standard fantasy points, which means that fantasy managers can fade him if they haven’t already done so during the bye week.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Bryant will be difficult to trust in fantasy football for Week 10, regardless of Njoku’s injury status. Look elsewhere for TE streamers.