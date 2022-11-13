Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

It appears that the Miami Dolphins have put the kibosh on Raheem Mostert’s workhorse RB1 duties, at least after one game of having Jeff Wilson Jr. in the backfield. Mostert and Wilson finished with nine carries a piece in the Dolphins’ 35-32 Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears. They will likely continue to mix in both talented runners when the Dolphins face the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

Before Wilson was traded to Miami from the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 1, all signs pointed to Mostert commanding the Dolphins’ ground game. The speedy veteran ball carrier recorded at least 15 total touches in each of his appearances from Week 4 to Week 8. Things have clearly shifted in a hurry with the arrival of Wilson.

So far, Wilson seems to be a solid upgrade from Chase Edmonds, who the Dolphins shipped to the Denver Broncos. Not only that, but he already outperformed Mostert in his first game for Miami. Mostert played 46% of snaps to Wilson’s 50%. It’s still hard to figure out where the Dolphins will turn at this point, but this is a tremendous sign for all of the loyal Wilson fantasy managers that didn’t let him fall to waivers following the trade deadline.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Mostert will have RB3 value even in a potential timeshare with Wilson against the Browns.