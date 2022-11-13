Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Following the trade deadline addition of Jeff Wilson Jr., the Miami Dolphins wasted no time getting the former San Francisco 49ers RB involved in the offense. Wilson played 50% of the snaps in the team’s 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 9, leading the Dolphins’ backfield with 12 total touches for 72 yards and one touchdown. The 27-year-old ball carrier should be able to keep it going strong against an exposable Cleveland Browns run defense in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson

It was encouraging to not only see Wilson make a seamless transition to a new offense but be as efficient as he could be with his opportunities. Typically, gadget players take multiple weeks to be fully comfortable with the scheme. The Dolphins are clearly a pass-dominant team, but that likely won’t affect Wilson, if last week’s performance was any indication.

Wilson and Raheem Mostert were the only two RBs to receive carries against the Bears with nine rushing attempts each, and that will most likely be the same story when the Dolphins take on a Cleveland defense that’s allowing 105.1 rushing yards per game to opposing backfields this season.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Wilson is worthy of a start in fantasy football and will be a top-20 fantasy football running back if he receives a similar workload in Week 10.