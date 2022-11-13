Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins have been a top-two passing offense in 2022, and have posted 310.7 yards through the air in the last three games. Thanks in large part to the extraordinary play from Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins sit with a 6-3 record and hope to take sole command of the AFC East in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins have the Cleveland Browns on tap this week, which has the makings of another shootout affair. Tagovailoa has back-to-back games with at least 300 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, so he is certainly a top-5 QB option in fantasy football at the moment.

It appears that the 24-year-old quarterback is fully back to normal since his scary head injuries in Weeks 3 and 4. The Tyreek Hill-Jaylen Waddle wide receiver combo has been nearly unstoppable this season, and there won’t be much slowing this high-powered offense down as long as Tagovailoa remains under center.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Tagovailoa has racked up a career-best 19.5 standard fantasy points per contest this season and has an absurd 137.2 QBR in his last two appearances. The Dolphins QB is considered a must-start QB1 against the Browns in Week 10.