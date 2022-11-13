Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins’ superiority in the passing attack has guided them to a 6-3 record this season, and it appears the one position that has struggled is the tight end position. In the Dolphins’ Week 9 victory over the Chicago Bears, Mike Gesicki finished with his quietest outing since Week 3, recording just one catch on two targets for three yards and zero touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki is the overall TE20 in fantasy football for the upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The 27-year-old pass catcher is third in the NFL among tight ends with four TDs but has 5.3 standard fantasy points (TE14).

Unfortunately, Gesicki’s microscopic target volume has clearly been a sacrifice for the overall success of the Dolphins’ offense. Outside of the red zone, the fifth-year pass catcher is a risky dart throw in fantasy football with virtually no scoring floor.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Cleveland is allowing 45.9 passing yards per contest against opposing tight ends (12th-lowest in the NFL). Trusting a TD-or-bust tight end might be a tad hasty, especially at the crucial stages of the fantasy football season. Bench Gesicki against the Browns in Week 10.