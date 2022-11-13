Andy Dalton start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Andy Dalton has stepped in for Jameis Winston and done a capable job but has hardly been a fantasy stud this season. Could that change when his New Orleans Saints take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Andy Dalton

In six starts this season, Dalton has completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,385 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. In the first three of those games, the Saints kept the offense pretty vanilla for him, but they’ve unleashed him a bit more over their last three games. Dalton has passed for 800 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions in those three games. While this has meant more fantasy production, his fantasy stock is still relatively low.

His opponent this week, the Steelers, allow the fifth-most fantasy points per game against opposing quarterbacks. Dalton’s ceiling may be relatively low, but against a Steelers defense that allows a lot of points to opposing QBs, his floor may be pretty high. Of course, if T.J. Watt is able to return Sunday, Dalton’s prospects are significantly worse.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Dalton should sit in season-long fantasy except in two-QB leagues where he may be a viable second starter. In DFS, there are equally cheap options with higher upside.