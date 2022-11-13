Chris Olave start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Chris Olave has been one of the New Orleans Saints’ top targets this season as the rookie has consistently put up big numbers. Will that trend continue in Week 10, warranting a fantasy start against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Chris Olave

Taking a wide receiver with the No. 11 overall pick can be a risky proposition, but it has paid off for the Saints in 2022. Aside from his three-catch, 47-yard performance in his first career game, Olave has caught at least four balls for at least 52 yards in every game this year. He has amassed 13+ targets in three games. He has topped 100 yards in a game twice. In other words, he’s been a steady fantasy starter.

Even better? The Steelers allow the most opposing fantasy points per game against wide receivers. Pittsburgh’s pass defense has been abysmal and Olave should be able to flourish, even if star pass rusher T.J. Watt is able to make it back for this game. QB Andy Dalton will be looking for Olave early and often, making Olave primed for a big day.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Olave should start in season-long fantasy and DFS. Against such a bad Steelers pass defense, Olave has a very real chance of going over 100 yards receiving, making him a fantasy stud if he can also find the end zone.