Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Taysom Hill’s eligibility at tight end while he is really more of a quarterback has made him an intriguing fantasy option this season. He put up a few truly great fantasy performances earlier in the season but has cooled off lately. Should he be in your starting fantasy lineup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Taysom Hill

Fantasy owners were salivating after Hill ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns while passing for 22 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. While his production as a runner has been decent since he has just one overall touchdown in his last four games. His biggest upside came in that he was more likely than most fantasy “tight ends” to find the end zone, but that hasn’t been true lately.

It is hard to evaluate Hill’s matchup against the Steelers because while Pittsburgh allows the ninth fewest fantasy points per game against opposing tight ends, Hill does not operate like a typical tight end. Because it is always a mystery how New Orleans will use Hill, and because they’ve trended away from using him in recent weeks, he probably poses too great a risk in your starting lineup.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Hill should sit in season-long fantasy. In DFS, his upside is greater than many other tight ends, so he’s worth a look if you’re willing to risk really low output in hopes he will break out for another couple touchdowns.