Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Juwan Johnson has provided a steady safety valve for the New Orleans Saints this season but is a risky fantasy option. Does his Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers present a starting opportunity on your fantasy roster?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

Johnson has not been a great fantasy performer this season, although his three receiving touchdowns over his last three games make him deserving of a look in Week 10. Over the last three weeks, he’s caught just nine passes for 88 yards, but the three touchdowns have made him a viable fantasy option. Still, it’s always risky rolling the dice on someone whose value really hinges on their ability to find the end zone.

Add to that the fact that the Steelers allow the ninth-fewest fantasy points in the league against opposing tight ends and Johnson’s value seems limited in Week 10. While it’s certainly possible Johnson could find the end zone again this week, pinning your hopes on that possibility is a risky strategy.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Johnson should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. If he is your second tight end and another is on bye this week, though, he certainly isn’t your worst option, and may in fact be worth the touchdown dice roll.