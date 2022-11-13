Kenny Pickett start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Steelers are listed as 1.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook with a total of 40. What does that mean for Steelers QB Kenny Pickett? Should you start him on your fantasy team?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

Pickett hasn’t given fantasy managers much to cheer about since taking over in Week 4. He’s averaging 10.1 fantasy points per game while falling short of that mark in two of his last three. His most recent game — Week 8 at Philadelphia Eagles — didn’t inspire much confidence. The rookie went 25-for-28 with 191 passing yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

Start or sit in Week 10?

It’s safe to say that Pickett should not be started in fantasy football Week 10. Not only has the rookie been an unreliable fantasy asset in 2022, but the Saints have been solid against opposing signal-callers for most of the season.