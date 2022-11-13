Najee Harris start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The Steelers are listed as 1.5-point underdogs with a total of 40, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. What does that mean for Steelers RB Najee Harris and his fantasy prospects for Week 10? Let’s break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Harris has underwhelmed this season, scoring just three total touchdowns in eight games. However, the second-year running back continues to get respectable volume. Harris has seen 14 or more touches in 7-of-8 games this year. However, his fantasy ceiling is limited, as the Pittsburgh RB has failed to go over 13.9 fantasy points.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Despite his shortcomings, you can start Harris in Week 10. He’s a reasonable RB2 or FLEX play through all formats. Even though his scoring upside is curbed, Harris still sees enough touches to make a fantasy impact. That’s especially true in PPR leagues, as the Steelers RB has recorded nine catches on 10 targets in his last two outings.