George Pickens start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The Steelers are listed as 1.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 40. What does that mean for Steelers WR George Pickens? Should you start him in fantasy football this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

Pickens burst onto the fantasy scene with six catches for 102 yards in Week 4 against the New York Jets. He followed that up with another six-catch performance (83 yards) in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. However, the rookie has been up-and-down from that point. His last game (Week 8 at Philadelphia Eagles) was the lowest of lows, as he finished with zero catches on three targets.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Pickens is a WR3 or borderline FLEX option in Week 10. It’s hard to start a player coming off a goose egg in the previous game, but let’s not forget that Pickens went for 14+ fantasy points in three of four games prior to that. The Saints rank middle-of-the-pack in fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so Pickens could get back into the mix this weekend.