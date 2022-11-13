Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play host to the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the NFL season. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Steelers as a 1.5-point home underdog in this one. The total is 40.

What does this mean for Steelers WR Diontae Johnson? Should you start him in fantasy football? Let’s break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson was a solid fantasy asset in 2021, hauling in 109 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. However, he has failed to reach the end-zone in eight games this season. Johnson’s targets are reasonable, as he has seen nine or more looks in 6-of-8 games. However, he has failed to make the most of those opportunities. His PPR average is 10.6 fantasy points per game, down from 17.2 last season.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Even though Johnson has disappointed this year, he’s still involved heavily in the Steelers’ offense. Because of this, you can start him as a WR2/3 or FLEX in 12-person fantasy football leagues. He’s an even better start in PPR leagues, and it’s only a matter of time until he finds the end zone.