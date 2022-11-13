Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for the fantasy prospects of Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth? Should you start or sit him in Week 10? Let’s break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth only has one touchdown this season, a far cry from his seven scores last year. However, the Steelers TE has flexed decent fantasy potential while averaging 10.7 FPPG. That ranks 12th among tight ends this season. Freiermuth has seen seven or more targets in three of his last four games, hitting at least 75 receiving yards in two of those.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Due to injuries and bye weeks, Freiermuth is a borderline top-five tight end in fantasy football for Week 10. He deserves a starting spot on your fantasy team. The matchup against New Orleans isn’t great, as the Saints have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to TEs this year. However, Freiermuth leads the Steelers with 52.4 receiving yards per game, and it’s only a matter of time until the 6-foot-5 big man hauls in his second TD of the year.