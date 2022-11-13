What time is the 2022 Brazil Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Brazil this weekend for the latest race of the 2022 season. The Brazil Grand Prix airs Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 71 laps at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The course is 4.309 km (2.677 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 305.879 km (190.064 mi).

Valtteri Bottas holds the course record of 1:10:54, which he set in 2018. However, Bottas’ odds are extremely long as he returns to compete this weekend, while Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton unsurprisingly top the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Verstappen, the 2022 F1 World Drivers’ Champion, is at +130 headed into the weekend, with Hamilton right behind at +185. George Russell, who claimed pole position after qualifying, has the third-best odds at +255.

Hamilton won the 2021 Sao Paulo Grand Prix with a time of 1:32:22. Verstappen was the runner-up in 2021.