F1 live stream: How to watch the Brazil Grand Prix via live stream

Formula 1 heads down to São Paulo, Brazil, with the 2022 Brazil Grand Prix taking place at Interlagos Circuit. Kevin Magnussen took pole position in qualifying on Friday. He will be joined on the front row by Max Verstappen.

The Brazil Grand Prix starts at 1 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Verstappen as the favorite to win the race at +130. Lewis Hamilton follows with +185 odds while George Russell follows him at +255. Magnussen is a dark horse despite starting in pole at +50000.