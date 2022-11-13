In the last F1 race, Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing won the Mexican GP on Oct. 30. That marks a record-breaking 14th win on the year, and he has claimed the top spot in eight of the last nine events. Can Verstappen keep that momentum in the Brazil?

Where is the next F1 race?

The Brazlian GP will serve as next F1 race, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Autódromo José Carlos Pace, aka Interlagos, is the site of the next F1 race in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This is a circuit race with 15 turns inside a 2.67 mile track. The Brazlian GP is no stranger to hosting dramatic races, as it usually takes place later in the F1 season when teams and drivers are jockeying for position.

Lewis Hamilton won the Mexican GP in 2021. In fact, he has claimed the top spot in two of the last three F1 events at this track. Despite that, Hamilton has not won a race in 2022, so he could be motivated to finally nab his first win of the campaign at a track that has been kind to him in the past. He’ll need to go through Verstappen’s recent string of dominance to make that happen.