Floyd Mayweather vs Deji fight time, live stream, more for bout

Mayweather Promotions and Misfits Boxing will have their next event on Sunday, November 13. The Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates will host this event. While it will be an exhibition, the main event of the night will see Floyd Mayweather taking on Deji.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji

The action gets started at 1 p.m. ET, with the main event ring walks expected to begin at 4 p.m. ET. The only way to catch the action will be by ordering the PPV either through FITE.tv or DAZN.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $14.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Mayweather wrapped up his professional boxing career with a perfect 50-0 record. He had 27 knockouts in his career and now competes in exhibition matches against social media personalities as well as other retired boxers. He defeated Mikuru Asakura in the second round of their September 2022 exhibition match.

Deji is the younger brother of British YouTube sensation KSI. He enters with a 1-3-1 record, although all of them have been exhibition matches. His lone victory was a third-round knockout against Yousef Saleh Erakat in August 2022.

Full Card for Floyd Mayweather vs Deji