What is the spread for Seahawks vs. Bucs? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The NFL’s Week 10 has an earlier-than-usual start with the Seattle Seahawks facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Munich, Germany at Allianz Arena. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET with the game airing on NFL Network. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Bucs as a 2.5-point favorite and the point total is 44.5.

No one likely predicted that the Seahawks would boast the better record in this matchup at this point in the season, but here they are with a 6-3 record to their name. The Seahawks are winners of four-straight games heading into this contest, largely due to the superior play from Geno Smith under center coupled with Kenneth Walker III’s campaign for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Seahawks are in sole possession of first place in the NFC West and are the only team in the division above .500.

Conversely, it has been a rough year for the Bucs as they have struggled onward to a 4-5 record through Week 9. Perhaps some positive momentum is coming their way after Tom Brady helped lead a game-winning drive down the stretch last week to beat the Rams 16-13. Their latest win snaps a previous three-game losing streak, and they will look to put together back-to-back wins for the first time since back in Week 2.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Seahawks-Bucs. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov 2), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov 6), and the current line (Nov 10). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers odds, line movement

November 10

Point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bucs -145, Seahawks +125

November 6

Point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bucs -140, Seahawks +100

November 2

Point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bucs -135, Seahawks +115

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers betting trends

SU: Seahawks 6-3, Bucs 4-5

ATS: Seahawks 6-3, Bucs 2-6-1

O/U: Seahawks 5-4, Bucs 2-7

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers betting splits

Point spread: Seahawks 58% handle, 61% bets

Total: Under 55% handle, Over 51% bets

Moneyline: Seahawks 76% handle, 63% bets