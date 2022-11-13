What is the spread for Vikings vs. Bills? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Minnesota Vikings travel to face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in a matchup of two teams with the NFL’s best records up to this point in the season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Bills as a 3.5-point favorite and the point total is 43.5.

After a blowout loss to the Eagles back in Week 2, the Vikings have strung together six straight wins to propel their record to 7-1. Minnesota has a firm grip on the top spot in the NFC North, and they will look to improve on their stellar 3-1 record when playing on the road. Despite the tough matchup with the Bills' defense, the Vikings could have the benefit of having health to their advantage with starter Kirk Cousins under center.

The Bills have compiled a convincing 6-2 record through this point in the season and remain one of, if not the favorite to come out of the AFC. On Sunday they will face arguably their toughest obstacle yet with the uncertainty around the game status of quarterback Josh Allen. Allen did not practice for the second-straight day this week as he nurses an elbow injury, meaning that Case Keenum could be starting under center for Sunday’s matchup.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Vikings-Bills. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov 2), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov 6), and the current line (Nov 10). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Bills odds, line movement

November 13

Point spread: Bills -6.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Bills -275, Vikings +230

November 10

Point spread: Bills -3.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bills -175, Vikings +150

November 6

Point spread: Bills -9.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Bills -425, Vikings +345

November 2

Point spread: Bills -9.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Bills -425, Vikings +345

Vikings vs. Bills betting trends

SU: Vikings 7-1, Bills 6-2

ATS: Vikings 3-4-1, Bills 4-3-1

O/U: Vikings 4-4, Bills 1-7

Vikings vs. Bills betting splits

Point spread: Vikings 73% handle, 61% bets

Total: Under 82% handle, Over 64% bets

Moneyline: Vikings 60% handle, Bills 56% bets