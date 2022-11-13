What is the spread for Lions vs. Bears? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Detroit Lions travel on the road for an NFC North rivalry matchup with the Chicago Bears in Week 10. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Soldier Field, and the game will air on FOX. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Bears as a 2.5-point favorite and the point total is 48.5.

After being plagued with a five-game losing streak before last Sunday, the Lions snapped their woes with an upset win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Ford Field. Detroit’s defense limited Green Bay to just nine points and picked off Rodgers three times through the air, and now they head on the road in search of their first win away from home this season.

The Bears were brought back down to earth after suffering back-to-back losses to the Cowboys and Dolphins, but a silver lining has been the resurgence of Chicago’s offense. The Bears are riding a four-game streak with 200+ rushing yards, led by the breakout performance of emerging dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields, who is coming off a career-high 178 rushing-yard performance against Miami.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Lions-Bears. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov 2), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov 6), and the current line (Nov 10). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Bears odds, line movement

November 10

Point spread: Bears -2.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Bears -150, Lions +130

November 6

Point spread: Bears -2

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bears -130, Lions +110

November 2

Point spread: Bears -1.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bears -125, Lions +105

Lions vs. Bears betting trends

SU: Lions 2-6, Bears 3-6

ATS: Lions 4-4, Bears 4-4-1

O/U: Lions 5-3, Bears 5-4

Lions vs. Bears betting splits

Point spread: Bears 83% handle, 79% bets

Total: Over 83% handle, 62% bets

Moneyline: Bears 77% handle, 68% bets