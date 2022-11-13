What is the spread for Jaguars vs. Chiefs? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face their second AFC West opponent in a row as they travel for a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Chiefs as a strong 9.5-point favorite and the point total is 51.

The Jaguars snapped a five-game losing streak last week with a 27-20 comeback win over the Raiders. Jacksonville’s victory was in part off the back of Travis Etienne Jr., who continues to flex his role as the team’s RB1 following the trade of James Robinson to the Jets. Etienne posted 109 rushing yards on 28 carries while finding the end zone twice in the afternoon.

The Chiefs put together back-to-back wins after besting the Titans in overtime on Sunday Night Football. Despite being limited to their second-lowest point total, Patrick Mahomes helped lead Kansas City to the 20-17 victory, boosting their record to 6-2 and remaining atop the AFC West. The Chiefs mirror the Bills’ 6-2 record for first place in the AFC, with the latter holding the tiebreaker by way of beating Kansas City earlier this season.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Jaguars-Chiefs. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov 2), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov 6), and the current line (Nov 10). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs odds, line movement

November 10

Point spread: Chiefs -9.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -425, Jaguars +340

November 6

Point spread: Chiefs -9.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Chiefs -425, Jaguars +340

November 2

Point spread: Chiefs -9.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Chiefs -425, Jaguars +340

Jaguars vs. Chiefs betting trends

SU: Jaguars 3-6, Chiefs 6-2

ATS: Jaguars 3-6, Chiefs 3-5

O/U: Jaguars 4-5, Chiefs 4-4

Jaguars vs. Chiefs betting splits

Point spread: Chiefs 71% handle, 70% bets

Total: Under 71% handle, 66% bets

Moneyline: Chiefs 92% handle, 93% bets