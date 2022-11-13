What is the spread for Browns vs. Dolphins? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Cleveland Browns face the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Dolphins as a 3.5-point favorite and the point total is 49.5.

The Browns should come into this matchup well-rested following their bye week, and positive momentum could be on their side after picking up a big win over their AFC North rival Bengals. Cleveland bottled up Cincinnati’s offense amid a 32-13 dominant win on Monday Night Football. The Browns owe their success this season to the efficient running from tailback Nick Chubb, who is second among all rushers with 841 yards on the ground so far.

The Dolphins have posted a three-game winning streak since Tua Tagovailoa returned under center, and Miami will look to extend their impressive record of 3-1 when playing at home. Leading the way for the Dolphins has been their stellar passing attack which is highlighted by arguably the best pass-catching duo in the NFL today. Tyreek Hill is the league leader with 1,104 receiving yards and Jaylen Waddle ranks fifth with 812 receiving yards respectively.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Browns-Dolphins. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov 2), the re-opening Sunday night (Nov 6), and the current line (Nov 10). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Dolphins odds, line movement

November 10

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -175, Browns +150

November 6

Point spread: Dolphins -4

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Dolphins -195, Browns +175

November 2

Point spread: Dolphins -5.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -225, Browns +190

Browns vs. Dolphins betting trends

SU: Browns 3-5, Dolphins 6-3

ATS: Browns 4-4, Dolphins 4-5

O/U: Browns 5-2-1, Dolphins 4-5

Browns vs. Dolphins betting splits

Point spread: Dolphins 51% handle, 70% bets

Total: Over 80% handle, 64% bets

Moneyline: Dolphins 81% handle, 82% bets