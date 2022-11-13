What is the spread for Texans vs. Giants? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Houston Texans will head on the road for a matchup with the New York Giants on Sunday from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on CBS.

The Texans will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss, and they’re coming off a 29-17 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles as Dameon Pierce rushed for 139 yards on 27 carries. Houston will bring the worst record in the NFL into this game at 1-6-1 in the first season of the post-Deshaun Watson era.

The Giants will enter Sunday’s NFL slate tied with the Dallas Cowboys for second place in the NFC East, both of which are two games behind the Eagles. New York lost to the Seattle Seahawks 27-13 going into last week’s bye, so the Giants have had extra days to prepare. Daniel Jones completed 17-of-31 passes for 176 yards in his last time out as the Giants fell to 6-2.

Below is a look at where the betting odds have moved throughout the week along with what bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook have been doing with their cash in this matchup.

Texans vs. Giants odds, line movement

November 13

Point spread: NYG -4.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: HOU +185, NYG -215

November 11

Point spread: Giants -4.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Giants -210, Texans +180

November 6

Point spread: Giants -6.5

Point total: 39.5

Texans vs. Giants betting trends

SU: Texans 1-6-1, Giants 6-2

ATS: Texans 4-3-1, Giants 6-2

O/U: Texans 4-4, Giants 2-6

Texans vs. Giants betting splits

Point spread: Giants 77% handle, 76% bets

Total: Over 69% handle, 54% bets

Moneyline: Giants 91% handle, 90% bets