What is the spread for Saints vs. Steelers? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The New Orleans Saints will hit the road on a short week against a Pittsburgh Steelers team that got an extra week to prepare for Sunday’s matchup from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

The Saints lost for the third time in their last four games in a 27-13 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. New Orleans finished with just 243 yards of total offense, and Andy Dalton completed 19-of-29 passes for 210 yards with a touchdown and interception. The Saints will enter Sunday just a game out of the top spot in the NFC South despite a 3-6 record.

The Steelers lost consecutive games prior to the off week including a 35-13 loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in their last time out. Kenny Pickett completed 25-of-38 passes for 191 yards with an interception in the loss as his rookie season rolls along. Pittsburgh is tied for the second worst record in the league at 2-6 as the franchise looks to rebuild for the future.

Below is a look at where the betting odds have moved throughout the week along with what bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook have been doing with their cash in this matchup.

Saints vs. Steelers odds, line movement

Nov 13

Point spread: Saints -1

Point total: 40

Moneyline: NO -115, PIT -105

Nov 11

Point spread: Saints -1.5

Total: 40

Moneyline: Saints -125, Steelers +105

Nov 6

Point spread: Saints -2.5

Total: 41.5

Moneyline: Saints -145, Steelers +125

Saints vs. Steelers betting trends

SU: Saints 3-6, Steelers 2-6

ATS: Saints 3-6, Steelers 3-4-1

O/U: Saints 5-4, Steelers 3-5

Saints vs. Steelers betting splits

Point spread: Steelers 67% handle, 51% bets

Total: UNDER 51% handle, 52% bets

Moneyline: Steelers 63% handle, 45% bets