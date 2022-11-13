What is the spread for Broncos vs. Titans? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Denver Broncos had an extra week to prepare for Sunday’s road matchup against the Tennessee Titans from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on CBS.

The Broncos went into the bye off a 21-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars from London to snap a four-game losing streak. The Russell Wilson experiment has not been successful as he’s only completing 58.8% of his passes this season. Denver has a 3-5 record and two games out of the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.

The Titans are coming off a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in overtime as their winning streak ended at five games. Malik Willis got the start, completing 5-of-16 passes for 80 yards and rushed for 40 yards on eight attempts, but Ryan Tannehill is expected to be back on the field on Sunday. Tennessee is at the top of the AFC South at 5-3, and it would be a major surprise if anybody else wins that division assuming Tannehill is healthy.

Below is a look at where the betting odds have moved throughout the week along with what bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook have been doing with their cash in this matchup.

Broncos vs. Titans odds, line movement

Nov 13

Point spread: TEN -2.5

Point total: 39

Moneyline: DEN +120, TEN -140

Nov 11

Point spread: Titans -3

Point total: 38

Moneyline: Titans -145, Broncos +125

Nov 7

Point spread: Titans -2.5

Point total: 39

Broncos vs. Titans betting trends

SU: Broncos 3-5, Titans 5-3

ATS: Broncos 3-5, Titans 6-2

O/U: Broncos 1-7, Titans 2-6

Broncos vs. Titans betting splits

Point spread: Titans 69% handle, 80% bets

Total: UNDER 65% handle, 58% bets

Moneyline: Titans 74% handle, 72% bets