What is the spread for Colts vs. Raiders? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Indianapolis Colts will play their first game since surprising the rest of the NFL by hiring Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach earlier this week to replace Frank Reich, who was fired on Monday. The Colts will play the Las Vegas Raiders, which have fallen short of expectations through eight games. The game will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 4:05 p.m. ET, and it will air on CBS.

The Colts lost three consecutive games before firing Reich, and they’re coming off a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, finishing with just 121 yards of total offense. Indianapolis will continue to keep Sam Ehlinger as the team’s starting quarterback, and he completed 15-of-29 passes for 103 yards with an interception, but Indianapolis will likely get Jonathan Taylor back from injury.

The Raiders are coming off consecutive losses including a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road as they return home for the first time since October 23rd. Las Vegas let a 17-0 lead slip away, and Derek Carr connected with Davante Adams 10 times on 17 targets for 146 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders are tied for the second worst record in the NFL at 2-6 overall.

Below is a look at where the betting odds have moved throughout the week along with what bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook have been doing with their cash in this matchup.

Colts vs. Raiders odds, line movement

Nov 13

Point spread: LVR -4

Point total: 41

Moneyline: IND +175, LVR -205

Nov 7

Point spread: Raiders -6.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Raiders -205, Colts +175

Nov 6

Point spread: Raiders -4.5

Point total: 42.5

Colts vs. Raiders betting trends

SU: Colts 3-5-1, Raiders 2-5

ATS: Colts 3-6, Raiders 3-5

O/U: Colts 1-8, Raiders 4-3-1

Colts vs. Raiders betting splits

Point spread: Raiders 77% handle, 69% bets

Total: UNDER 64% handle, 58% bets

Moneyline: Raiders 54% handle, 74% bets