What is the spread for Cowboys vs. Packers? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

Mike McCarthy will make a return to Lambeau Field as he leads the Dallas Cowboys into a road matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The game will get started at 4:25 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

The Cowboys had an extra week to get ready for this matchup, and they won consecutive games in a row including a 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears heading into the bye. Dak Prescott completed 21-of-27 passes for 250 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and Tony Pollard had a huge game with 131 rushing yards and three scores on 14 attempts. Dallas will enter at 6-2, two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC East.

Every week feels like a must-win situation for the Packers to get back on track, but they’re looking to end their losing streak at five games. Aaron Rodgers is coming off a brutal performance where he turned the ball over three times in the red zone in a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Green Bay is banged up all over the roster, and it cannot afford more losses because another would drop it to 3-7.

Below is a look at where the betting odds have moved throughout the week along with what bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook have been doing with their cash in this matchup.

Cowboys vs. Packers odds, line movement

Nov 13

Point spread: DAL -4

Point total: 44

Moneyline: DAL -200, GB +170

Nov 11

Point spread: Cowboys -4.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -200, Packers +170

Nov 6

Point spread: Cowboys -4.5

Point total: 43

Cowboys vs. Packers betting trends

SU: Cowboys 6-2, Packers 3-6

ATS: Cowboys 6-2, Packers 3-6

O/U: Cowboys 3-5, Packers 3-6

Cowboys vs. Packers betting splits

Point spread: DAL 60% handle, 76% bets

Total: UNDER 81% handle, OVER 60% bets

Moneyline: DAL 83% handle, 82% bets