What is the spread for Cardinals vs. Rams? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Los Angeles Rams had a rough first half of the regular season coming off a Super Bowl victory, and they will look to get things back on track at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and air on FOX.

The Rams lost four of their last five games and lost a heartbreaker in the final seconds to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-13 last weekend. Los Angeles went for just 206 yards of offense as Matthew Stafford completed 13-of-27 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown, connecting with Cooper Kupp eight times for 127 yards and a score. The Rams are at 3-5 but just a game out of the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

The Cardinals also lost four of their last five matchups including a 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at home last weekend. Kyler Murray completed 25-of-35 passes for 175 yards and two scores but lost a fumble, and Arizona was outgained 421-262. The Cardinals dropped to 3-6 and need to turn things around quickly if they have plans to reach the postseason.

Below is a look at where the betting odds have moved throughout the week along with what bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook have been doing with their cash in this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Rams odds, line movement

Nov 13

Point spread: LAR -3

Point total: 40

Moneyline: ARI +130, LAR -150

Nov 11

Point spread: Rams -1.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Rams -125, Cardinals +105

Nov 6

Point spread: Rams -4

Point total: 44

Cardinals vs. Rams betting trends

SU: Cardinals 3-6, Rams 3-5

ATS: Cardinals 4-5, Rams 2-5-1

O/U: Cardinals 4-4-1, Rams 2-6

Cardinals vs. Rams betting splits

Point spread: LAR 55% handle, 51% bets

Total: UNDER 66% handle, OVER 70% bets

Moneyline: LAR 68% handle, ARI 52% bets