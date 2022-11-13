What is the spread for Chargers vs. 49ers? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

A long day of NFL action will conclude with the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers going at it on Sunday Night Football. The game will get started at 8:20 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and will air on NBC.

The Chargers won four of their last five games, and they’re coming off a 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons as they rallied from an early 10-0 deficit, winning on a last-second field goal. Justin Herbert completed 30-of-43 passes for 245 yards with a touchdown and interception, and Joshua Palmer finished with 106 receiving yards. Los Angeles will enter Sunday with a 5-3 record, trailing the Kansas City Chiefs by one game for the top spot in the AFC West.

The 49ers went into the bye week with an impressive performance in a 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Christian McCaffrey should have a much better idea of the offense at this point, and he had a huge workload against the Rams with 18 carries with eight receptions and even threw a pass that went for a 34-yard touchdown. San Francisco got back to .500 at 4-4 and will enter Sunday as the No. 7 seed in the NFC if the season ended today.

Below is a look at where the betting odds have moved throughout the week along with what bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook have been doing with their cash in this matchup.

Chargers vs. 49ers odds, line movement

Nov 13

Point spread: SF -7

Point total: 45

Moneyline: LAC +250, SF -300

Nov 11

Point spread: 49ers -7

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: 49ers -280, Chargers +235

Nov 5

Point spread: 49ers -4.5

Point total: 46.5

Chargers vs. 49ers betting trends

SU: Chargers 5-3, 49ers 4-4

ATS: Chargers 5-3, 49ers 4-4

O/U: Chargers 4-4, 49ers 3-5

Chargers vs. 49ers betting splits

Point spread: LAC 55% handle, 54% bets

Total: UNDER 71% handle, OVER 56% bets

Moneyline: SF 78% handle, 81% bets