Brazilian Grand Prix race breakdown, picks, predictions

The Brazilian Grand Prix will start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13. This is the second-to-last race on the F1 calendar, and Max Verstappen has already wrapped up the Drivers’ Championship. However, there are still plenty of intriguing storylines heading into this race. Let’s run through them and outline some top Brazilian Grand Prix picks below.

Brazilian Grand Prix race breakdown

Lewis Hamilton has not won a race this season. As shocking as that is, he only has two more tries to stand atop the podium. Luckily, he has enjoyed plenty of success at the Brazilian Grand Prix, winning two of the last three races. Who claimed the other win? None other than Max Verstappen, the points leader and 2022 Brazlian Grand Prix betting favorite.

Brazilian Grand Prix picks

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook prior to race qualifying on Friday.

Favorite: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing (-225)

After dominating the Mexican GP last time out, Verstappen became the first driver in F1 history to win 14 races in one campaign. He’s favored to extend that record in Brazil this weekend, outpacing the field with -225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The F1 world is his oyster right now, and he’s making it look easy. Anything can happen on race day (or qualifying for that matter), but Verstappen has emerged victorious in eight of the last nine races while showing no signs of letting up.

Dark horse: Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing (+1200)

As mentioned in the previous section, Verstappen has won eight of the last nine races with his lone miss coming at the Singapore GP. Who won that race? As you may have guessed, it was his teammate, Sergio Perez.

Perez is currently second in the overall standings, as it’s a tight race between him and Charles Leclerc for that runner-up spot. In other words, Perez will have motivation on his side, and we know Red Bull has featured some competitive cars (that’s putting it lightly) in 2022. If Verstappen slips in the Brazilian GP, then Perez could be in line to scoop up another victory like he did last month in Singapore.

Outside of Verstappen, plenty of bettors will be looking towards Lewis Hamilton (+700) to get his first win of the year. However, Perez seems like a true dark horse with upside. You can’t beat the potentially lucrative odds at +1200 either.