The Brazilian Grand Prix will take place at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13. It’s the second-to-last race of the F1 campaign, and Max Verstappen has already wrapped up the Drivers’ Championship. The 25-year-old has been dominant, setting a new record with 14 wins in 2022. Can Verstappen extend that mark in Brazil? According to DraftKings Sportsbook, he’s favored to make that happen.

Who is favored to win Brazilian Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing (-225)

It’s important to note that Verstappen is favored ahead of qualifying on Friday. The odds can easily shift one way or another depending on what happens in qualifying and the Sprint on Saturday.

There’s no surprise that Verstappen is a substantial favorite to win the Brazilian Grand Prix. After all, he has won eight of the last nine races. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Charles Leclerc (+500) has the next best odds to win the event, followed by Lewis Hamilton (+700), Sergio Perez (+1200), and George Russell (+1200).

Verstappen has 14 wins this year. Leclerc and Perez are tied for the next most at two victories apiece. Sainz finished first once. No other driver has notched a win in 2022.