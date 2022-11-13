Davis Mills start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

After a promising run as a rookie last season, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills has looked a little more like the developmental prospect he was pegged as this season. That’s not to say he’s someone who’s completely off fantasy football radars. Mills can sometimes be an effective streamer or second QB in a superflex league. So what about this week against the New York Giants?

Mills threw for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week, the fourth time in eight games he’s had more than one touchdown. He also threw two picks last week, giving him a total of 10 touchdowns to eight interceptions on the season.

This week’s matchup against the Giants is strictly middle of the road. New York has only given up nine touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks this season, but they’ve only managed to intercept signal callers once.

Mills’ viability in fantasy lineups this week will also depend on the status of Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, his top two receivers. Both are questionable, though trending toward playing.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Collins is a decent streamer or fill-in this week if you don’t have better options, and a solid choice for a second quarterback in superflex leagues.