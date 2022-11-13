Dameon Pierce start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The season just keeps getting better for rookie Dameon Pierce. The Houston Texans’ running back is coming off his most productive game, rolling up 139 yards on 27 carries against the Eagles last week. Despite being a limited participant in practice earlier this week, Pierce avoided any kind of injury designation and is good to go against the New York Giants this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Dameon Pierce

Pierce has really been the lone bright spot in the Texans' offense. He’s averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season, with two games breaking the century mark for rushing yards and two more with at least 92 yards. He’s scored three times on the ground and added another receiving touchdown.

The Giants aren’t the best matchup for running backs, but Pierce has become one of those productive, workhorse backs who transcends the matchup when it comes to fantasy football roster decisions.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Pierce absolutely belongs in your starting lineup this week.