Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

After sitting out last week for “personal” reasons, we might see wide receiver Brandin Cooks back in action for the Houston Texans this week against the New York Giants. His status is somewhat clouded by his questionable designation with a wrist injury, but he was at least able to practice on Thursday and Friday this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Still, the Texans’ No. 1 receiver when he’s playing, Cooks’ effectiveness this season has been limited by a conservative offense and a so-so second-year quarterback. His best game of the season was an 82-yard effort in Week 1, and he’s only scored once.

Houston is playing the New York Giants this week. The Giants have only given up five touchdowns to opposing wideouts this season, and they’re limiting opposing receiving corps to an average of 135 yards per game.

Start or sit in Week 10?

If Cooks does play, he’s no more than a low-ceiling WR3 or Flex play this week.