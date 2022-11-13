Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Daniel Jones’ running ability vaulted him into the low-end QB1 conversation earlier in the season, but his most recent performance against the Seattle Seahawks is cause for concern. Against the Houston Texans defense, is he worth a starting spot on your roster?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jones emerged as a possible QB1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he threw for 202 yards and a touchdown while also running for 107 yards and a touchdown. New York’s reliance on the running game, and designed runs for him, surged his fantasy value. Against the Seahawks, however, Jones’ 176-yard, zero touchdown passing, 20-yard, zero-touchdown-running performance showed the boom-bust nature of his fantasy value.

This week, he faces the Houston Texans who one would think are a juicy matchup for a quarterback coming off a bye. Think again. Houston ranks sixth in the league in opposing QB fantasy points per game despite its record. They’ve intercepted opposing quarterbacks as many times as they’ve given up a passing touchdown (7). Even though the Giants are coming off a bye and should win this game, Jones really shouldn’t be in your lineup unless you’re in a pickle.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Jones should sit on your bench in Week 10. Perhaps he will re-establish his value soon, but against a Texans team that stymies opposing fantasy QBs, it’s not worth the risk this week.