Wan’Dale Robinson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

It’s no secret the New York Giants have been desperate for receiving weapons this season. In Week 7, it looked like they had found one in Wan’Dale Robinson. But after a lackluster Week 8 performance, it’s unclear whether Robinson has enough fantasy value to start in Week 10 when he takes on the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson

The Giants selected Robinson No. 43 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft and he has yet to really find his groove. He missed four games with an ankle injury, but in his three games since returning, he’s amassed 11 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. Most of that came in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he caught six balls for 50 yards. He flopped, however, in Week 8, catching just two balls for 15 yards against the Seattle Seahawks.

Robinson’s upside and the Giants’ relative lack of pass-catching targets make him an intriguing option, but the Texans are strong against the pass. Houston allows the fifth-least opposing WR fantasy points in the league. Given that the prospects of Robinson scoring a touchdown are the only thing making him potentially playable this week, the fact the Texans have allowed just seven passing touchdowns in eight games is concerning.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Robinson should be on your bench this week. He has enough upside to continue taking up a roster spot in hopes he emerges by the time the fantasy playoffs roll around.