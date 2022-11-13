Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Darius Slayton has emerged as one of the New York Giants' biggest weapons over his last two games. While the Giants’ passing game faces an uphill climb against a Houston Texans defensive unit that has been good against the pass, Slayton may be worth a look.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

After agreeing to a pay cut to remain on the Giants roster in 2022, Slayton didn’t make his season debut until Week 4 against the Chicago Bears. In five games this year, he’s posted three solid fantasy performances and two disappointing ones. In his two most recent games, he has totaled eight catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. This has made him New York’s most consistent pass-catching weapon in recent weeks.

He faces a Texans defense, however, that ranks No. 5 in the NFL in opposing WR fantasy points per game. They have allowed just seven passing touchdowns in eight games. Slayton is probably the most appealing Giants fantasy option not named Saquon Barkley this week, but his inconsistency makes him a dice roll.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Slayton should sit this week unless you are dealing with injuries and bye weeks. In that case, Slayton could be worth starting at your FLEX in hopes he finds the end zone against the Texans.