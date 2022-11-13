Tanner Hudson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Tanner Hudson has just six catches this season for the New York Giants, but he’s coming off his best performance of the season. Is he worth taking a flier on against the Houston Texans in fantasy football Week 10?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TE Tanner Hudson

Hudson has only been targeted in four out of eight games this year for the Giants but caught three balls for 58 yards in Week 8 before New York’s bye week. He will also now undoubtedly receive more targets after starting tight end Daniel Bellinger suffered a fractured eye socket in that same Week 8 game. Whether the injury means Hudson will step right into Bellinger’s pass-catching role or the Giants will lean more heavily on their wide receivers remains to be seen.

Houston is middle of the road against opposing fantasy tight ends, allowing the 14th most points in the league. Hudson should see at least a handful of targets, some potentially in the red zone. Still, it may be too risky to start him this week before seeing how the Giants plan to have him fill Bellinger’s shoes.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Hudson should sit this week. In DFS, he might be worth a dice roll given his low cost, but in season-long fantasy, he is too much of an unknown entering Week 10.