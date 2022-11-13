Sam Ehlinger start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Sam Ehlinger was thrown into the fire in Week 8 for the Indianapolis Colts and has unsurprisingly struggled. Can you really start him in fantasy this week against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has allowed fantasy QBs to feast this season?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Sam Ehlinger

Starting Ehlinger was a last-ditch effort for head coach Frank Reich to save his job. It didn’t work. Ehlinger has thrown for just 304 yards, an interception, and zero touchdowns in two weeks. In Week 9 against the New England Patriots, he was sacked NINE times. Even his legs haven’t provided a ton of fantasy value: he’s rushed for 54 yards in his two starts.

The good news is that the Raiders give up the second-most fantasy points per game against opposing quarterbacks. Will that really make a difference, though, as a QB makes his third career start and is dealing with a new head coach and pending changes throughout the organization? Ehlinger has shown very little upside this season, and while facing the Raiders would be the time to give him a shot, he’s just not a viable fantasy option right now.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Ehlinger should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS this week. The risk in starting him certainly is not worth the reward, even against one of the NFL’s worst defenses against opposing fantasy quarterbacks.