Deon Jackson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Deon Jackson’s fantasy value skyrocketed when the Indianapolis Colts shipped Nyheim Hines off to the Buffalo Bills at the NFL trade deadline. While his Week 9 performance was lackluster, his outlook against the Las Vegas Raiders is a lot better.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Deon Jackson

When Jonathan Taylor missed two games earlier in the 2022 season, Jackson stepped up in a big way. He ran for 104 yards on 25 carries while also catching 14 balls for 108 yards. In those two games, he caught every pass he was targeted on. Now, Hines is out of his way after a trade to Buffalo, and JTIII still has not seemed 100 percent since returning from injury. Jackson got 11 carries last week to go along with three targets. He should get another dozen or so touches this week.

The Raiders are tied for the fifth-most opposing RB fantasy points per game, even more reason to believe in Jackson this week. If Jackson gets the same workload he got in Week 9, he should put up some solid numbers. A stat line of 12 carries for 50-60 yards and 2-3 catches for 20-30 yards is entirely in play. Add a touchdown to those numbers and he’s a very viable fantasy option.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Jackson deserves a look at your FLEX in season-long fantasy this week. His upside might not be high enough to start in DFS, but if you want to save your salary for other stars, Jackson likely won’t ruin your day with a goose egg.