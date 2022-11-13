Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Michael Pittman Jr. is a lone bright spot on an otherwise disappointing Indianapolis Colts season. With first-year starter Sam Ehlinger struggling to spread the ball to his receivers, though, Pittman’s fantasy value has been in jeopardy in recent weeks. Should he start this week as Indy takes on the Las Vegas Raiders?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman is an explosive playmaker; Weeks 1 & 5 show exactly that. In Week 1, he hauled in nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. In Week 5, he caught 13 passes for 134 yards. Since Ehlinger took over as the starter, though, he has caught 10 combined passes for 75 yards in two games. While his recent downtick in production is concerning, it should not knock Pittman out of your starting lineup. His upside is simply too great.

The Raiders are a middle-of-the-pack team against opposing fantasy wide receivers, allowing the 15th most points per game to that unit. Indy has to protect Ehlinger to ensure he isn’t sacked a disastrous nine times like he was in Week 9 because if they can keep him upright, he should be able to get the ball more consistently to Pittman. Even if the Colts offense looks ugly overall, Pittman’s numbers could look pretty good, especially if Vegas turns the game into a shootout.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Pittman should be started in season-long fantasy and should be considered in DFS. It is very hard to bench someone capable of going for 10 catches and 100+ yards even if his new QB has struggled in recent weeks.