Alec Pierce start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

While Alec Pierce has been a steady pass-catching target for the Indianapolis Colts this season, he has yet to have a true breakout game. Could that game come in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, warranting a start on your fantasy roster?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Alec Pierce

Pierce has shown flashes for Indy after being selected 53rd overall by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft. Thus far, he’s proven to be a big-play threat but has not strung together enough of those big plays to become a consistent fantasy starter. His 15.8 yards per reception rank 10th in the NFL, but he has just 25 catches through seven starts. Clearly, if he was pulling in just a couple more catches per game, he would be a legit fantasy starter.

His breakout still may not come this week against the Las Vegas Raiders, who allow the 15th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The game could certainly turn into a shootout, upping Pierce’s value, but after being targeted just twice by Sam Ehlinger last week, starting him in this spot would be a risk.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Pierce should sit in season-long fantasy but might be worth a look in DFS. If you are looking for a final player at your FLEX on the cheaper end in DFS, Pierce’s upside could justify taking a flier on him in that spot.