Derek Carr start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The 2022 season has been disappointing for the Las Vegas Raiders as a team and Derek Carr as a fantasy quarterback. In Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts, does he have a chance to make an impact in your fantasy football starting lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

Carr has been disappointing this season, on pace for 1,000 fewer passing yards than he threw for a season ago. Despite adding star and former college teammate Davante Adams to the mix, Carr’s production has been stagnant. His passer rating has been below 100 in all but two games this season and he’s topped 250 passing yards in just one of his last five games.

Indy allows the 10th fewest fantasy points per game against opposing QBs, making Carr’s prospects even worse in Week 10. While this should be a winnable game for Vegas, it remains to be seen whether they try to establish the run or let Carr loose from the jump. If it’s the latter, Carr has the potential for a big day.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Carr should sit in season-long fantasy and is worth a look in DFS if you’d like to prioritize other positions. The uncertainty about the Raiders' likely gameplan makes him risky, but against a reeling Colts team, he may be in for a big day.