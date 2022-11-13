Cameron Brate injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate is on the verge of returning after suffering a frightening neck injury back in Week 6. Brate was practicing all week with the Bucs, as a full participant. The team still listed him as questionable on the official injury report, so we may have to wait until closer to game time to have any certainty about his status.

The Bucs are in Germany this week, playing an international game against the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff for that one is at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

It’s good to see Brate back at practice after watching him carted off the field on a spinal board last month. Brate had 114 yards on 13 catches in six games before his injury.

In his stead, the Bucs have leaned on tight end Cade Otton with solid results. Last week, the rookie caught five passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, his first. That’s made him a popular pickup on the waiver wire for fantasy football leagues. Brate’s return will obviously cut into Otton’s production, and we’ll have to wait and see if the Bucs end up using them as a tandem or just leaning on one guy.