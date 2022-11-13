Kyler Murray injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

It looks like we’ll have to wait to know for sure whether or not Kyler Murray is going to play this week. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback suffered a hamstring injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. He sat out practice on Wednesday but was working as a limited participant over the next two days. The team gave him a questionable designation for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray is going to test the hamstring ahead of the game according to Jeremy Fowler, but he’s more likely to sit according to sources. Colt McCoy would start if Murray is officially ruled out.

For what it’s worth, Murray did play through the injury last week. The team said he’ll be a game-time decision. The Cardinals and Rams kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

After a 326-yard outing in Week 8, Murray only threw for 175 yards last week, but he did complete a pair of touchdown passes. He hasn’t missed a game this season, but if he were to sit out this week’s contest, backup Colt McCoy would get the start. McCoy threw for 740 yards and three touchdowns working in relief last year.